This Week – Episode 40

New look, new venue, new style with Tyler Portelance hosting the podcast in Prince Rupert

Tyler Portelance and Joseph Jack in the 40th episode of This Week. Shannon Lough photo

The weather may haven’t changed much this year, but the podcast has. The Northern View’s weekly show has moved from MacCarthy GM to Hecate Strait Employment Development Society, where Tyler Portelance continues to host.

This week, guest host and reporter, Joey Jack, draws a few laughs with Tyler as they discuss the rugby team’s latest win, the big fireworks show on Canada Day and improvements needed to the city’s jail cells.

Community guest, Steve Milum, conservation manager for the North Pacific Cannery, also stops by to talk about the Intertidal Music Festival on July 15.

Check out the new re-branded podcast.

