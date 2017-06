Tyler reunites with Kim in this Canada 150 special with guest Ken Shaw of Transition Prince Rupert

In red and white, Canada 150 style, Tyler Portelance is back this week with Kim Godfrey to read the headlines from the Northern View newspaper.

Special guest Ken Shaw, president of Transition Prince Rupert, stops by to discuss the $100,000 win for Mckay Street Park and what that means for the project.

