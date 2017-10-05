The Northern View’s editorial staff, Keili Bartlett, Matthew Allen and Shannon Lough, deliver papers on Thursday, Oct. 5 for Carrier Appreciation Week. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)
Thank you for delivering the news each and every week, rain or shine
Editorial and sales staff deliver papers for Carrier Appreciation Day
We appreciate all our 36 carriers who deliver the Northern View newspaper to homes on the rainy, and occasionally sunny, North Coast every week.
If you have a favourite carrier, send us a message to thank them!
The Northern View’s sales staff, Ed Evans, helps deliver papers on Thursday, Oct. 5 for Carrier Appreciation Week. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)