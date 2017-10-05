Thank you for delivering the news each and every week, rain or shine

The Northern View’s editorial staff, Keili Bartlett, Matthew Allen and Shannon Lough, deliver papers on Thursday, Oct. 5 for Carrier Appreciation Week. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

We appreciate all our 36 carriers who deliver the Northern View newspaper to homes on the rainy, and occasionally sunny, North Coast every week.

If you have a favourite carrier, send us a message to thank them!

