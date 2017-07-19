Taekwondo students show skills on Third Ave

Joseph Jack/The Northern View Students from the Prince Rupert Taekwondo and Martial Arts Center practiced outside during a week-long taekwondo camp

Pedestrians, from the region and as far away as Mississippi and Miami were treated to a martial arts demonstration of sorts on Wednesday, July 19 beside city hall.

Students as young as six-years old to the age of 20 participated in a week long taekwondo camp hosted by the Prince Rupert Taekwondo and Martial Arts and Martial Arts centre.

“They look tough,” said a cruise ship passenger with southern drawl as they walked by the scene.

Master Paul Bozman said it was a good and sunny day to be outside as he took a break from instructing students in the Korean martial art.

Celebrating its thirtieth year in Prince Rupert, the taekwondo club strives to encourage physical activity, healthy lifestyle and promote self with and integrity, according to its Facebook page.

Mason DiLeta, who was assisting the instruction of the morning class, echoed those sentiments.

“Taekwondo is a very complex sport,” said DiLeta, who at 15-years has already studied the sport for 10-years.

“It takes a lot of drive to do it, it’s really something you have to do for a lifetime. It gives people good etiquette and respect.”