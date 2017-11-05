Science World hosts science fair

The event connects elementary school students with science in the community

Charlotte Swanson shows Keenan Swanson how to build a boomerang during the science fair at Northwest Community college on Nov. 4 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

On Nov. 4, Prince Rupert’s elementary school students had a chance to see some cool science up close and personal.

Science World, an educational organization based in Vancouver, hosted a science fair at Northwest Community College, allowing educators from Prince Rupert and the surrounding area to get an early exposure to science.

“We want them to know that science is cool, it’s fun, it’s relevant and it’s part of a lot of things,” said Jo-Ann Coggan, the director of community outreach for science world.



