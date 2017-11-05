Charlotte Swanson shows Keenan Swanson how to build a boomerang during the science fair at Northwest Community college on Nov. 4 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Science World hosts science fair

The event connects elementary school students with science in the community

On Nov. 4, Prince Rupert’s elementary school students had a chance to see some cool science up close and personal.

Science World, an educational organization based in Vancouver, hosted a science fair at Northwest Community College, allowing educators from Prince Rupert and the surrounding area to get an early exposure to science.

“We want them to know that science is cool, it’s fun, it’s relevant and it’s part of a lot of things,” said Jo-Ann Coggan, the director of community outreach for science world.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Hammock deer has celebrity status

Just Posted

“Our Women and Girls are Sacred”: interim report released

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released the 118-page report on Nov. 1

Rampage win in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Rampage win their second game of the season 9-6 against the River Kings

In Our Opinion: Smashing pumpkins

What’s with all the vandalism to playground projects and schools Prince Rupert?

Peewee Seawolves go 1-1

The Prince Rupert Peewee team battled penalties and injuries in Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake

Streeter of the Week: Rushbrook Trail progress

What do you think about the progress on Rushbrook Trail?

Science World hosts science fair

The event connects elementary school students with science in the community

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Most Read

  • Science World hosts science fair

    The event connects elementary school students with science in the community