We gain an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 5. File photo

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end this weekend, with clocks set to go back an hour on Sunday, B.C. Hydro is offering some tips to save on electricity this winter.

The Crown power company says heating can make up as high as half of a household’s energy use during the winter, as temperatures dip to the sub-zero.

B.C. Hydro suggests households keep an eye on their thermostats, dropping the heater down to 16C at night and while at work or school, and keep it at 21C while at home.

Related: Looking forward to Daylight Savings Time

Sealing cracks in doors and windows to keep out the drafts could save $100 on heating in the winter months, B.C. Hydro says.

Another $30 could be saved by putting in efficient tap aerators and to help cut down on water use. B.C. Hydro says households spend $250 on keeping water hot.

Just one LED light bulb can save consumers $100 over its lifespan, according to B.C. Hydro. LED bulbs use 75 per cent less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

Daylight savings ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks will go back one hour.

Previous story
VIDEO and story: Hammock deer has celebrity status

Just Posted

Landslide closes road in Port Edward for nine days

Couple looking after the cannery site while the power was out had a peaceful week without TV or phone

VIDEO and story: Hammock deer has celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock “Hammy” the deer has T-shirts and a Facebook following

UPDATED: Body of missing man located after intense windstorm

A man in Bella Coola was found deceased after high winds Wednesday night destroyed his float house

VIDEO and story: MVP of the Week — The fighter’s life

Prince Rupert’s Robyn Grant has dreams of being a UFC champion

Fundraiser for son who lost both his parents suddenly

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the costs of end of life services

Rampage Special: This Week Podcast — Episode 57

Rupert Rampage goalie Dave Wood on the CIHL team’s season and other news highlights

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Most Read