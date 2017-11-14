Save on Foods is holding its fundraiser on Wednesday, November 15. (Submitted photo)

Save On Foods fundraiser plans to stuff its van with food

The Save On Foods fundraiser on Nov. 15 is for the Prince Rupert Salvation Army food bank

The Stuff the Van project is happening this Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 8 p.m until 3 p.m.

Save On Foods is asking the community to help fill its van with food for the Prince Rupert Salvation Army.

Customers have a chance to win $150 if they participate, by receiving one ballot for each item donated, for example, six cans of tomatoes will equal six draw slips.

All food donated to Save On Foods on Third Avenue West will be delivered to the Salvation Army Food Bank.


