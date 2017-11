Rupert Rampage goalie Dave Wood on the CIHL team’s season and other news highlights

Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Tyler Portelance in This Week podcast episode 57. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week hosts Chelsea and Tyler meet with Prince Rupert Rampage goalie Dave Wood after the team’s dramatic tie game against the Terrace River Kings.

Wood discusses his own hockey background and how the Rupert team’s season has been so far.

The podcast covers the highlights from the newspaper, and upcoming events in the community.

