Ben Cornwall won the talent show with “Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett. (File photo)

Prince Rupert’s Got Talent returning to the stage

The city’s young performers will put their talent on display Oct. 21

On Oct. 28, 12 of the city’s young performers will put their talents on display as the sixth annual Prince Rupert’s Got Talent competition returns to the Lester Centre stage.

Crystal Lorette, the centre’s general manager, said the competition will feature mostly new performers aged 8-18, and will include dance, vocal and musical items.

“This year there is a cell, guitar, a piano and singing performance and some interesting dance routines,” she said.

A panel of three judges will oversee proceedings and Hecate Strait’s Tyler Portelance will be the event’s MC. Lorette said that in addition to being a fundraiser for the Lester Centre, the event is a way for the youth in the city to show people in Prince Rupert what they are capable of.

“They’re all winners for coming up, it takes a lot of courage to sing or dance in front of people,” she said. “We’re hoping that by doing this, we are encouraging them to continue forward in their performing art.”

Tickets for the competition are $10 and can be purchased either at the Lester Centre or at Cook’s Jewelers. It begins at 7 p.m. For more information visit http://www.lestercentre.ca/Contact.html or call Crystal Lorette at 250-627-8888.

