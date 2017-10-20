Practising for a ‘quake

Students at Roosevelt Elementary School do an earthquake drill during the Great British Columbia Shake Out on Oct. 19. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

At 10:19 a.m. on Oct 19, students in Prince Rupert had one simple job to do. Hustle and hide under the nearest desk.

Schools in the city — and across the province — all did earthquake drills to help teach students what they should do in the event of an earthquake. It’s a part of the Great British Columbia ShakeOut, a province wide initiative that helps to prepare students for potential disasters.

“We are told that we are on land that will eventually get a big one so it’s very important to teach the kids what to do in this situation so they will be safe and there will be a minimum amount of panic,” said Roosevelt Elementary School principal Andrée Michaud.

Students crawled underneath their desks when instructed over the school’s P.A. system., after counting to 100, they put on their coats and then filed out of their classroom to the school’s entrance. Michaud said the school does six fire drills, two earthquake drills and one lock down drill every year.



