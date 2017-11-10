New snowcat for Shames Mountain

The new shames mountain snowcat is delivered to Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Shames Mountain’s ski hills will continue to receive the care they need for many ski seasons to come thanks to the purchase of a new snowcat.

The vehicle — which cost approximately $300,000 — was delivered to Terrace on Nov. 7. Shames Mountain has posted a picture on their facebook page showing the white and silver vehicle being transported on the back of a large truck.

On January 14, 2017, a Gofundme campaign was launched to help raise money for the purchase of a new snowcat as the mountain’s old one has run to the end of its life expectancy, and will be retired at the end of 2017.

According the page, the snowcat makes it possible for the mountain to operate in any condition ranging from “deep coastal pow, to fluffy light stuff, to icy hard pack that hasn’t seen fresh snow in a week.”

“It is crucial to all aspects of ski hill operation from the process of clearing the life lines to grooming much loved runs such as Big Bunny and Python,” the page says.

To date, the campaign has raised $8,367 to help purchase the vehicle. The mountain has also received substantial contributions from the Port of Prince Rupert, CityWest and many other corporate and private sponsors which helped to facilitate the purchase.

“My Mountain Co-op continues to do a remarkable job of operating the Shames Mountain Ski Area, providing our region with a unique recreational opportunity for people of all ages,” said Kris Schumacher, Communications Coordinator for the Port of Prince Rupert. “We’re proud to support this not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization through our Community Investment Fund, and we look forward to seeing the new snowcat grooming our legendary North Coast snowfall for many seasons to come.”