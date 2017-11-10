The new shames mountain snowcat is delivered to Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

New snowcat for Shames Mountain

The approximately $300,000 machine through a fundraising campaign and community contributions

Shames Mountain’s ski hills will continue to receive the care they need for many ski seasons to come thanks to the purchase of a new snowcat.

The vehicle — which cost approximately $300,000 — was delivered to Terrace on Nov. 7. Shames Mountain has posted a picture on their facebook page showing the white and silver vehicle being transported on the back of a large truck.

On January 14, 2017, a Gofundme campaign was launched to help raise money for the purchase of a new snowcat as the mountain’s old one has run to the end of its life expectancy, and will be retired at the end of 2017.

According the page, the snowcat makes it possible for the mountain to operate in any condition ranging from “deep coastal pow, to fluffy light stuff, to icy hard pack that hasn’t seen fresh snow in a week.”

“It is crucial to all aspects of ski hill operation from the process of clearing the life lines to grooming much loved runs such as Big Bunny and Python,” the page says.

To date, the campaign has raised $8,367 to help purchase the vehicle. The mountain has also received substantial contributions from the Port of Prince Rupert, CityWest and many other corporate and private sponsors which helped to facilitate the purchase.

“My Mountain Co-op continues to do a remarkable job of operating the Shames Mountain Ski Area, providing our region with a unique recreational opportunity for people of all ages,” said Kris Schumacher, Communications Coordinator for the Port of Prince Rupert. “We’re proud to support this not-for-profit, volunteer-driven organization through our Community Investment Fund, and we look forward to seeing the new snowcat grooming our legendary North Coast snowfall for many seasons to come.”

Previous story
Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

Just Posted

New snowcat for Shames Mountain

The approximately $300,000 machine through a fundraising campaign and community contributions

VIDEO: The origins of Prince Rupert’s Rotary Auction

Last year, the auction raised $62,100 to support 25 programs in Prince Rupert

Rupert below average in housing

In Prince Rupert 60.3 per cent residents own their home, eight per cent below the provincial average

Rice responds to Prince Rupert’s mini tent city

North Coast MLA said her government is working on solutions across the province

In Our Opinion: #Hammy trends

The hammock deer becomes an internet sensation

This Week Podcast – Episode 58

Tyler’s Mz. Judged alter-ego Annie steps in to host with Chelsea for a Rotary Auction special

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Most Read