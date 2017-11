On Saturday, Nov. 11, several of Prince Ruperts ravishing “beauties” took to the Lester Centre Stage for Mz. Judged 2017, a pageant that sees men dressed as women compete for the crown to help raise funds for the North Coast Transition Society.

