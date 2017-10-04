Little Brown Book raises more than $500 for Prince Rupert breakfast program

For two weeks, Emma Payne set up a booth at the Last Minute Market to sell gently used books with a twist: they were wrapped in brown paper to prevent would-be readers from literally judging a book by its cover.

A fourth-year student of the Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management at Royal Roads University, Payne started the Little Brown Book company with a budget of $150. The proceeds totalled $503.25, which she donated to the School District 52 breakfast program. Feeding almost 300 students a day, the breakfast program runs in every school on a drop-in basis. It’s a program Payne used herself in high school.

On Oct. 3, she presented the project at her university and was awarded most viable venture out of 19 other projects.



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

