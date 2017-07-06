Johnny Basso receives Civic Merit Award

Johnny Basso was awarded the City of Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award on July 1 for his volunteer work, including 30 years of being involved in Crimestoppers. Photo by Shannon Lough

Two members of the public were honoured for their exceptional contributions to the community at this year’s Canada Day celebrations.

The City of Prince Rupert began presenting the Civic Recognition Awards on Canada Day in 2015, and on July 1 this year, acting Mayor Blair Mirau presented the Civic Merit Award to Johnny Basso at Mariner’s Park.

“Johnny Basso deserves the Civic Merit award for everything he has done for Prince Rupert over the last eight-plus decades, whether that’s his involvement in Crimestoppers, Cruise Ambassadors, or the Garden Club. His volunteerism and passion is what helps make this city such a great place to live,” Mirau said.

The city has six levels of civic recognition awards. The Civic Merit Award is second only to the Freedom of the City, and is described on the city’s website as “an individual who has brought distinction to the community through their outstanding achievement in one or more of the following areas: business and entrepreneurs, arts and entertainment, science and academics, health and education, sports and youth leadership and volunteer and community service.”

The second honour went to Arnold Wick who was given the Civic Appreciation Award. This award, as stated on the city’s website, “represents the expression of appreciation to an individual and/or group for their services and/or contributions that have benefited the community.”

Wick is active in several community groups, including the Captain Cook Sea Cadets and he has been a Scouts Canada leader for more than 44 years.