Harley Riders Club and Chances play Santa and deliver hundreds of toys

The Prince Rupert Harley Riders Club and Chances Casino donated $10,000 and approximately 300 toys, clothing and food items to the Salvation Army on Nov. 10. Lt. Sabrina Silvey said the Salvation Army helps approximately 2,500 people in the community thanks to these donations. “This was an amazing way for them to be heroes and help people in need in our community,” she said. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)