Harley Riders Club and Chances play Santa and deliver hundreds of toys

By Matthew Allen
Approximately 300 toys, clothing and food items donated to the Salvation Army on Nov. 10
The Save On Foods fundraiser on Nov. 15 is for the Prince Rupert Salvation Army food bank
North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice presented poverty strategies to Prince Rupert council on Nov. 14
A protest outside Prince Rupert’s city hall is calling for a men’s homeless shelter
Activist Thom Henley says Canadians should be proud of their ability to change things
The beauty pageant is the biggest fundraiser for the North Coast Transition Society
Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win
New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March
Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala
Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway
Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors
Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.
Team says it’s been a month since Mike Gould announced he’d give them the cash
