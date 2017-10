Viewer beware, this is one frightening podcast on where to go this Halloween

Chelsea Stamp-Vincent, as Darla, and Tyler Portelance, as horse man, in This Week episode 56, the Halloween special. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week podcast is serving up something spooky for the Halloween special.

Tyler Portelance can’t stop horsing around and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent plays the villain, Darla, from “Finding Nemo.”

The hosts speak to four guests on some of the events happening around the region including the Nisga’a Hall Haunted House, Terror At The Cannery and Hallowe’enfest.

