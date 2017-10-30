Federal government appoints a new board chair at Ridley Terminals

McPhie will serve a five year term at the coal terminal in Prince Rupert

Michael McPhie has been appointed the new chairperson of Ridley Terminals.

Prior to this appointment, McPhie has been managing director at JSD Gold Ltd. and executive chairman at IDM Mining LTD. He was also CEO and founder of Falkirk Resources Consultants Ltd.

McPhie, will hold the position for a term of five years. Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, made the announcement on Sept. 18, the same day he announced the new chair for board of directors at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector,” he said. “Their expertise will ensure continued good governance.”

McPhie holds a master of science in environment and management, and completed a directors education program at Simon Fraser University.



