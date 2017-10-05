Father and son newspaper delivery duo

Ethan (left) and Dwayne Hunter have delivered newspapers in Prince Rupert for two years. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Rain or shine, the news doesn’t stop. Neither do the newspaper carriers who deliver the Northern View to our readers.

For Ethan and Dwayne Hunter, delivering newspapers has become a family affair.

Almost two years ago, when Ethan was 12 years old, he spotted the position advertised in the pages of The Northern View. He decided to apply for what would be his first job, and it wasn’t long before his father, Dwayne, joined in too.

“Well, I couldn’t send my 12-year-old loose with 160 papers,” Dwayne said. “I basically started when he did, because our route was away from our house and it was winter, so I would drive him around. It just took too long for him to do it all, so he’d do one side of the street and I’d do the other side.”

The Hunters say it took them about two hours to complete their route the first time. Now, they’ve honed their system and can finish much faster.

“I pack all the papers in my car, and we meet up at spots along the route to fill up his bag,” Dwayne said.

Two years in, a new route brings them closer to home, and they also have another team member — Ethan’s younger sister.

At 11 years old, she’s about the same age Ethan was when he started.

“She does 25 papers, and I pay her five bucks on paper day,” Dwayne said with a chuckle.

While Ethan didn’t expect so many co-workers on his paper route, he doesn’t seem to mind the help.

Saturday is Carrier Appreciation Day, and all the staff at The Northern View will be doing their share by helping deliver door-to-door to show their appreciation for the many carriers in this city.



