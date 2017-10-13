City closes McClymont park for sewer repairs

The city of Prince Rupert has restricted access to McClymont Park after discovering a minor leak in sewer pipes running through the park.

Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the city of Prince Rupert, said the issue is a common one the city sees at this time of year.

“The pipes expand and contract as temperatures fluctuate in the Fall,” she said. “This combined with the age of the pipes is what will lead to the pipes cracking occasionally.”

Stewart said the city needs to have a specialized fitting fabricated to repair the pipe because of the location of leak, adding that while the repair is relatively routine, there could be delays due to the leak’s location.

“Crews are currently assessing the issue which will provide a clearer timeline for when the repairs will be complete,” she said. “But it will be a relatively simple issue to resolve.”