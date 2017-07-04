Canada Day in photos

Some of the highlights from July 1st at Mariner’s Park and in the Prince Rupert harbour

Karl Foster with Brody Karl-Foster, 5, and Ashton Temple, 6 at Mariner’s Park for Canada Day. Photo by Shannon Lough

Canada Day was celebrated at Mariner’s Park on Saturday, July 1 starting at noon and ending at midnight.

Prince Rupert Special Events and the many volunteers from the community threw a 150th birthday to remember.

Here are some of the highlights from the day and night.

Prince Rupert Scout Sarah Landrath placing flags in Coral Wilson’s hair for Canada Day at Mariner’s Park. Shannon Lough photo.

Prince Rupert Special Events threw a family friendly 150th birthday bash for Canada at Mariner’s Park. Shannon Lough photo

Bhangra Prince Rupert Dance group sing Happy Birthday to Canada before their performance. Shannon Lough photo

Bhangra Prince Rupert Dance crew perform at Mariner’s Park for Canada Day. Shannon Lough photo

Acting Mayor Blair Mirau cuts the cake with Prince Rupert Special Events volunteers at Mariner’s Park for Canada Day. Shannon Lough photo

Fireworks. Photo by Shannon Lough

Fireworks. Photo by Shannon Lough