Canada Day fireworks bigger than ever

Ready, aim, fireworks! This year $10,000 was spent for the evening Canada Day show in Prince Rupert

Joseph Jack/The Northern View Jim Martin, one of three long-term volunteers who help design, set up and fire one of three annual fireworks displays in the city. Jim Martin, one of three long-term volunteers who help design, set up and fire one of three annual fireworks displays in the city. The show on Canada Day was the biggest show ever in the city. Joseph Jack photo

This evening, onlookers for the Canada Day fireworks may notice a show is longer than usual.

“It’s the biggest show we’ve ever done,” said Jim Martin, long-time volunteer fireworks crew member.

Nearly $10,000 was spent for Saturday’s fireworks with primary funding coming from Heritage Canada until the Port of Prince Rupert topped them up.

“The port said that they wanted to help too,” said Martin, “So now we’re up to $10,000 in product.”

Martin added that the larger number of fireworks meant more equipment and a second flat-deck trailer to mount the mortars.

Mark Robinson, a 15-year-volunteer with the fireworks crew said he does it for the enjoyment.

“It’s just a fun way to play with fireworks,” he said, “and be legal.”

Martin reflected on the changes, which have occurred over the decades he’s volunteered.

“When we started doing this, we had metal tubes buried in barrels,” Martin said comparing the past to the new wireless firing system, “we were dropping in the bombs and lighting them with flares.”

Martin added that the group is always looking for new volunteers to be trained.

Check out the fireworks at 11:10 p.m. over the harbour, weather permitting.