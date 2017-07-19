Animal lovers donate

A $2,000 plus cheque for the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter

Submitted photo April was Pet Appreciation Month and for the second year in a row Pet Valu collected donations on behalf of the Prince Rupert Animal Rehab Shelter. “Buy a Paw, Help a Pet,” read the Pet Valu Facebook page, which allowed animal lovers to donate and dedicate a paper paw to their pet. “Last year we raised $1,000 and this year we raised double,” said Krish Vipani from Pet Valu, adding that the final tally was $2,083. Nancy Golina, owner and lead caretaker at the animal shelter thanked Pet Valu and all those who donated. “We sure appreciate the generosity of the community,” she said. “We’ve already spent half of the funds on much needed food and supplies.” Currently the shelter is housing 10 baby mallards, seven bald eagles, five owls, three Canadian Geese and a number of small birds. She also has approximately 30 cats but will not be accepting any more felines this year. Golina added that the shelter is always accepting donations, particularly cans and bottles.

