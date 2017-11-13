VIDEO: An exhibit on how to get rich slow in the north

Photographer Mike Ambach shares his boom & bust series at the Museum of Northern BC in Prince Rupert

Photographer Mike Ambach presents his series “Get.Rich.Slow” at the Museum of Northern B.C. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Footprints of the boom and bust cycle in northern B.C. is being exhibited at the Museum of Northern B.C.

Prince Rupert-based photographer, Mike Ambach, has been working on the series “Get. Rich. Slow” for four to five years.

The title of his show plays off the get-rich-quick scheme in an attempt to document the highs, lows, the ups and downs, of resourced-based wealth in the northern regions from Prince Rupert, Terrace, to Cassiar and the Yukon.

“It’s a series of unconventional subjects as landscape photography. There’s a lot of industrial sites or sites that are being transformed into something else, or sites that are past their prime and they all tell stories.

“The northern communities were often driven by booms and busts in the economy and that’s just part of the story up here,” Ambach said on Nov. 9, the first day of the exhibit.

Ambach has lived in Prince Rupert for over a decade and has captured the beauty of weathered structures through his lens.

“They might look old and decrepit but really that’s just the evidence of rain and weather wearing things down. There’s growth and decay in nature and we just accept that,” he said.

This is the second art exhibit hosted at the museum with a similar industry-meets-nature theme. In April, Joan Mostad and Talon Gillis held their “Ozymandias” show that portrayed nature occupying spaces and landscapes that have been manipulated by mankind, including the old pulp mill site before it was demolished.

READ MORE: RELICS OF THE PAST, A SPECIAL ART EXHIBIT AT THE MUSEUM

“Get. Rich. Slow” will be at the Museum of Northern B.C. from November into the beginning of January.

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter