A service for Remembrance Day will be held at the Prince Rupert courtyard at 10:45 a.m.

Prince Rupert remembers those who fought for their country today at the courthouse grounds next to the cenotaph.

The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. outside.

Following the service and the laying of the wreaths, the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a social gathering at 812 3rd Avenue.

