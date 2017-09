The fundraiser helps the Association contribute to non-profit iniatives and disaster relief.

Members of the Filipino-Canadian Association of Prince Rupert executive and the board of directors together at the 44th annual Filipino Night Sept. 23 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Filipino-Canadian Association of Prince Rupert held its 44th annual Filipino Night on Sept. 23 at the Jim Ciccone Centre. Guests were treated to a delicious meal, speeches from local dignitaries and an evening of dancing.

The yearly fundraiser allows the association to provide support to non-profit initiatives such as student bursaries and assistance to those adversely affected by natural disasters.