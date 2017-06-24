REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay- worthy highlights from across the province this week

ABBOTSFORD: Busy times for Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre

An animal rescue centre is receiving up to 25 animals a day marking their busiest season. (VIDEO: Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) See more >

PRINCE RUPERT: Moose Hide Campaign honoured at National Aboriginal Day

“If you wear the pin, it starts the conversation and it gets it out in the open,” Vincent Sampare said. (VIDEO: Shannon Lough/The Northern View) See more >

CAMPBELL RIVER: Don’t disrupt the fawns: animal rescuers

This is the time of year when new born fawns begin to appear – and experts warn that mothers can leave fawns for up to two days. (VIDEO: Contributed) See more >

UCLUELET: Sailing down the long stretch

Ucluelet provided a scenic start-line for the Van Isle 360 International Yacht Race’s next leg to Victoria this week. (VIDEO: Andrew Bailey/Westerley News) See more >

B.C.: Be on the lookout for woke bears

You can expect more bears roaming around B.C. this summer, as bear populations are at their highest peak, Conservation officers say. (VIDEO: Contributed) See more >