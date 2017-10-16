MeToo: Women tell stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media

Actress Alyssa Milano started the movement in wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Actress Alyssa Milano is asking women to share their stories with #MeToo. (Wikimedia Commons)

What started as a Tweet from Alyssa Milano has blossomed into a movement where thousands of women are sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

The actress sent out a tweet on Sunday afternoon, asking any woman who had been sexually harassed or assaulted to reply “me too” to her message.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

By Sunday night, #MeToo was trending on Twitter as women spoke out.

#MeToo.

Spent my weekend preparing to move due to repeated threats from gun control advocates. 1 pic.twitter.com/cQoZzOYXPt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Finding out from a very young age that not all the people you’re supposed to trust, have earned or deserve that trust. #metoo — Lilly (@misslillytoyou) October 16, 2017

I have typed & deleted this more times than I can count. I learned about evil before any person should. I am heartbroken at how the cycle continues & to see how many others have suffered because of it. 💔 #MeToo #WomenWhoRoar — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) October 15, 2017

The first time I was sexually assaulted, I was 13 years old. The last time it happened was 1 month ago, at work. I'm 52 yrs old. #Metoo — Kathleen Murphy (@ktmurph1) October 15, 2017

Milano’s tweet was sparked by the now dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as those in the past against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some people had a chilling message for those who had been blind to the issue:

Honestly, just assume every woman you know has been harassed or assaulted and I doubt you'll be wrong. #MeToo — Valerie Woolard (@valeriecodes) October 16, 2017

If you think you don't personally know a woman who has been raped, you're wrong. #MeToo — britt greifeld (@brittgreifeld) October 15, 2017

Every woman I know has been sexually harassed if not assaulted or raped at some point in her life.Make your voice heard #MeToo #WomenWhoRoar — Lauren Perotti (@wrldsokayestmom) October 15, 2017

