”Hammy” the buck with a hammock attached to its head will soon have the threads removed if the conservation officers can find him. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

Conservation officers are on the hunt for the Prince Rupert buck known as “Hammy” to remove the hammock strings attached to the deer’s antlers.

The officers are driving in from Terrace and plan to tranquilize the buck and disentangle the purple threads. The deer has been donning the unique head gear since mid-August when it became caught in a backyard hammock. Since then, residents of Prince Rupert have started calling the deer “Hammy.”

So why now? The buck has become a bit of an internet sensation, many people have expressed concern about his welfare, and the conservation office was aware of the situation.

“With the rut starting right now we’re a little worried he’s going to get entangled with another buck when they’re sparring and we’ll have two of them tied together,” said Tracy Walbauer, a conservation officer based in Terrace.

The conservation officers will be in Prince Rupert from Thursday until Friday and are reaching out to the public to report sightings of Hammy.

READ & WATCH MORE: HAMMOCK DEER HAS CELEBRITY STATUS

They’re asking people to call 1-877-952-7277. Sightings are usually posted on the Chronicles of Hammy The Deer Official Page, which has 1, 180 members.

The woman who started the page, Marcedés Mark, said she has been concerned about the buck becoming tangled with another deer. “I’m so glad they are taking steps to help Hammy get the hammock removed,” she said, encouraging people to post photos and to call the conservation office number.

Walbauer said they will be tagging the deer to track his whereabouts, but that it isn’t a GPS tracker. People will be able to spot Hammy, once the hammock pieces have been removed, by the little yellow tag that will be placed in his ear.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic
Next story
Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Just Posted

Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

North Coast Ecology Centre Society looks for volunteers

The new society is searching for a venue to host information about Prince Rupert’s unique wildlife

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of the Rotary Auction

The Prince Rupert Rotary Auction relies on many volunteers to make the three-day event a success

Housing proposed for street homeless in Terrace

B.C. government announces 52 units of transitional housing for Terrace, 44 units for Prince Rupert

Taxi crashes into TD Bank by accident

At noon on Nov. 15, a taxi van crashed into the window of the TD Bank at the shopping centre

This Week Podcast – Episode 59

Prince Rupert highlights from Mz. Judged, the Rotary Auction and news on tent city outside city hall

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

Most Read

  • Conservation officers to disentangle Hammy the deer

    The conservation office is asking Prince Rupert residents to report sightings of the hammock deer

  • Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

    Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be