Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Drivers had to wait a few minutes extra at this intersection in Maple Ridge Wednesday when a rooster slowly crossed the road. (Gene Cordoni/Contributed)

Why did the chicken cross the road?

It was a question for a man in the Lower Mainland to ponder this week.

Gene Cordoni was stopped at a red light during his early morning commute on Wednesday when he spotted a rooster slowly crossing the road in the crosswalk in Maple Ridge.

“He was just taking his merry old time, heading northbound through the crosswalk as the local morning commuters patiently waited for him to cross the street to get to the other side,” said Cordoni.

Cordoni said he wanted to publish the photo as “a friendly reminder that one should always be on the alert and cautious, and always keep an eye out for wild animals and local farm animals that might cross our paths on our local roads and highways. Drive safe.”