CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

Some argue it was Paul Yuzyk who ignited Canada’s outlook on multiculturalism

On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.

The Canadian Press

