Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
First Nations and federal government in court battle over Pacific Northwest LNG project
Port of Prince Rupert says the week-long burning was to prepare for new logistics facility
Gitga’at First Nation and Lax Kw’alaams restructuring administration roles
Two men flown to hospitals in Prince Rupert, Vancouver with serious injuries
NDP’s Mike Farnworth calls Mike de Jong’s request ‘insulting’