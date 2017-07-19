One, two, three cruise ships

Oceania Regatta is in the Prince Rupert harbour on July 19 and again on July 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The tourism industry in Prince Rupert is seeing cruise ships in threes this month.

For three days in a row cruise ships have docked in Northland Terminal, and the same thing goes for next week.

On Monday, Crystal Serenity brought more than 1,000 passengers, then Tuesday the ultra-luxury Seabourn Sojourn arrived with 450 people, and today the Oceania Regatta pulled in just as the fog lifted with 684 passengers.

But the tourist business continues to boom with another three cruise ships arriving back-to-back. On Wednesday, July 26, the Oceania Regatta is back with new passengers, and the following day Crystal Serentity is also returning. On Friday, the Silversea Expeditions Silver Discoverer, with all ocean-view suites, is arriving with 128 guests.

For the full schedule click here.