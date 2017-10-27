Holkestad joins CityWest board

The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business

With less than a year into his retirement, the former CEO of CityWest has joined the company’s board of directors.

Don Holkestad worked with the telecommunications company for 33 years, and was the top dog for four years, before he retired in Dec. 2016.

“After being there as long as I have I’m interested in seeing where the company is going, and the ever changing technology piques my interest,” Holkestad said.

As of Oct. 16, he became the newest board member for CityWest that provides services in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, Kitimat and other communities in northern B.C.

“Don was instrumental in pursuing the operational goals of the company during his four-year term as CEO,” said Bob Long, chair of the CityWest board in the press release. “He brings a great deal of technological expertise to the board table, and I look forward to some invigorating and interesting discussions as we guide the company into the future.”

Holkestad can now add board member to the multiple roles he has taken at CityWest, including telephone installer, central office technician, operations manager and CEO.

“It’s it an interesting field. I’m looking forward to going back,” he said.

The City of Prince Rupert, the company’s sole shareholder, is responsible for appointing the six CityWest board of directors.

RELATED: HEART OF OUR CITY — DON HOLKESTAD



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter