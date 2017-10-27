Don Holkestad joins CityWest board of directors. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Holkestad joins CityWest board

The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business

With less than a year into his retirement, the former CEO of CityWest has joined the company’s board of directors.

Don Holkestad worked with the telecommunications company for 33 years, and was the top dog for four years, before he retired in Dec. 2016.

“After being there as long as I have I’m interested in seeing where the company is going, and the ever changing technology piques my interest,” Holkestad said.

As of Oct. 16, he became the newest board member for CityWest that provides services in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, Kitimat and other communities in northern B.C.

“Don was instrumental in pursuing the operational goals of the company during his four-year term as CEO,” said Bob Long, chair of the CityWest board in the press release. “He brings a great deal of technological expertise to the board table, and I look forward to some invigorating and interesting discussions as we guide the company into the future.”

Holkestad can now add board member to the multiple roles he has taken at CityWest, including telephone installer, central office technician, operations manager and CEO.

“It’s it an interesting field. I’m looking forward to going back,” he said.

The City of Prince Rupert, the company’s sole shareholder, is responsible for appointing the six CityWest board of directors.

RELATED: HEART OF OUR CITY — DON HOLKESTAD


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Just Posted

Holkestad joins CityWest board

The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business

Birds on a guarded wire

BC Hydro added guards to its substation in Prince Rupert to prevent accidental contact with birds

Racquet and spokes

Steve Weir uses two passions to honour the legacy of two dear friends

More stock assessment needed for wild salmon plan

DFO asks Prince Rupert and Smithers for feedback on Wild Salmon Policy implementation plan

Peewees making strides

The Seawolves placed second in Cliff Sharples tournment over the weekend

VIDEO and story: Rushbrook Trail upgrade trekking along

A sneak peek at the changes coming to Rushbrook Trail along Prince Rupert’s waterfront

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Most Read

  • Holkestad joins CityWest board

    The recently retired CEO of CityWest can’t get enough of the technology business