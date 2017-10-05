Edward Jones top ranked for the fifth year in a row

Cathy Horcoff and Tianna Farrington are the Edward Jones team based in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For five years in a row, Edward Jones has been ranked No. 1 for investor satisfaction by the global marketing information services company J.D. Power.

“We follow a very defined process and we’re all about the client, who is core to our beliefs and our structure,” said Cathy Horcoff, financial advisor at the Edward Jones branch in Prince Rupert.

The J.D. Power Canadian Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study examines North American investors and Edward Jones consistently comes out on top in study factors including financial advisor, account information, investment performance and product offerings.

“We look to protect the client from all risks, not just market risks, that can impact their financial well-being,” Horcoff said.

Edward Jones in Prince Rupert is one of 14,000 offices in Canada and the U.S.